Naran Anti Encroachment Operation: 50 Arrested After DSP Shot And Injured

The operation against illegal encroachments is underway in the Naran area of Kaghan valley, a recreational place of Mansehra.

Deputy Commissioner Naran Dr Qasim said that so far 162 illegal encroachments have been removed from Naran Highway.

The illegal tent village in Naran has also been demolished and about 5,000 shelters and small huts have been removed so far.

Dr Qasim further said that more than 600 kanals of land has been relinquished from the occupiers. Hotels under construction have also been demolished in violation of the Kaghan Development Authority’s construction code.

During the operation against encroachments on Thursday, DSP Balakot was shot and injured by the protesters. More police personnel were called in after tensions escalated in Naran.

On Friday, DG Kagan Development Authority Muhammad Asif said that all the hotels and restaurants in Naran have been opened in the city and tourism activities are going on. The DG said that in the light of the orders of the Peshawar High Court, major action has been taken against illegal encroachments.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim said that 50 people were arrested on Thursday on charges of interfering in the government.

Commissioner Hazara Riaz Mehsud and DIG Naran are also present in the area and the situation is under control.