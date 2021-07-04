Naseeruddin Shah is doing “absolutely” well, confirms by a source

Naseeruddin Shah, the famouNaseeruddins Bollywood actor who was admitted three days ago for pneumonia, is doing great.

Shah is stable and under monitoring, according to Indian media, citing a hospital source. Currently, the actor is in good health and doing well.

The hospital source said, “He (Naseeruddin Shah ) is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine”.

Naseeruddin Shah was brought to a local Mumbai hospital on Wednesday to receive treatment for pneumonia.

Ratna Pathak Shah, a famous actor, and his wife revealed that he suffered a “small patch” of pneumonia in his lung.

After doctors discovered a patch in his lungs, the 70-year-old actor has been under medical observation. During this tough time, his wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and his children are with them.