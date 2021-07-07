Double Click 728 x 90
NCOC directs provinces to guarantee application of SOPs on Eid ul Adha

08th Jul, 2021. 12:54 am
Citizens Traveling Abroad To Get Mederna Vaccine Jab: Asad Umar

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held a meeting to express distress over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country and directed provinces to guarantee the firm application of the coronavirus standard working procedures on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, while all provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting through video links.

During the meeting, the violations of the SOPs in different sectors were also discussed.

After being briefed about the situation, the minister instructed the provinces to ensure the strict implementation of the SOPs.

He also directed the provinces to upgrade their coronavirus inoculation drives.

The NCOC also delivered distinctive commands for the incident of Eidul Azha to determine that the number of COVID-19 cases does not escalate.

 

