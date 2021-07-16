Netflix Might Launch Game Streaming Service Like Stadia and Xbox Cloud

There were several rumors but now Bloomberg report confirms that Netflix is working on a game streaming service of its own.

However, it won’t be competing against YouTube and Twitch. Instead, it will go against Google’s Stadia and Xbox Cloud services that are actual gaming services.

Mike Verdu has worked on The Sims, Plants vs. Zombies, many Zynga games, Farmville, and even Star Wars, for those who don’t know. This could give us a fair idea of the types of games Netflix plans to release.

A minor price increase is possible after the service opens, but that wouldn’t significantly increase Netflix’s revenue stream, implying that the company will likely focus more on in-house games. Third-party titles may be available, although triple-A titles are unlikely to be accessible at launch.

Lastly, the online video streaming service is reportedly planning to launch the service outside its Netflix app as it will likely want to avoid Apple’s Arcade and Google Stadia.