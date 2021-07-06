Double Click 728 x 90
Nintendo announced new Switch with OLED display

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 09:40 pm
Nintendo

A new version of Nintendo’s Switch console was introduced today. The new edition, simply dubbed Nintendo Switch (OLED model), comes with an upgraded display, more storage, better speakers, and a nicer design.

The 7-inch OLED display is the most notable new feature. Although all models have the same 1280×720 resolution, this is a step up over the regular model’s 6.2-inch IPS LCD.

The back of the OLED model also has a new kickstand. Unlike the conventional model, which has a thin strip, the OLED model has a wider flap that is more durable and can be changed to numerous configurations.

The audio has also been improved. Nintendo doesn’t go into great details about the changes, other than to say that the audio from the bottom-firing dual speakers has been improved over the standard model.

The dock for the OLED model has been upgraded as well. It now has an integrated LAN connector, allowing you to play in docked mode with more dependable cable access. This dock is available separately and should work with both the standard and premium models.

If you’re curious about what’s new on the inside, there’s not much to discuss. The only difference is that this variant has 64GB of internal storage, which is twice as much as the standard model. The OLED variant still uses the same Nvidia Tegra X1 SoC as the Switch, so don’t anticipate any performance improvements.

Aside from these tweaks, this is still the same Switch that we’ve all grown to know and love. This means it works with the same games and accessories as the normal model and has the same battery life.

