No face masks, No distancing, No work from home, England ends Lockdown

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 01:27 am
uk lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson end England’s lockdown, set out plans on Monday for easing COVID-19 lockdown, comprising the removal of laws governing social distancing and face coverings, and an end to official advice to work from home.

“I want to stress from the outset that this pandemic is far from over,” Johnson told a news conference. “It certainly won’t be over by [July] the 19th,” he said.

Here’s the plan:

FACEMASKS – Regulations instructing facemasks will be lifted. The government will continue to recommend certain circumstances where they may be worn, but this will be a personal choice.

Transport providers can still choose to insist on masks if they decide to.

SOCIAL DISTANCING – There will be no limits on how many people can meet socially, or where they can meet. This applies to weddings, funerals, and other life events. It also includes care homes, although enhanced infection control measures will apply.

There will be no further rules dictating people maintain at least one meter apart.

HOSPITALITY – There will be no limits on capacity at hospitality venues, or a requirement to provide table service. Nightclubs and other businesses previously subject to forced closure will now be able to open.

TRAVEL – The government will work with the transport industry to allow fully vaccinated individuals to return from amber-list countries without quarantine.

LARGE EVENTS – There will be no restrictions on the number of people who can attend large events like sports matches and concerts.

VACCINATION – To speed up the vaccine rollout, the dosing interval for those aged under 40 will be reduced to 8 weeks from 12 weeks.

WORK FROM HOME – People will no longer be instructed to work from home. It will be up to individual employers to decide the pace of employees’ return.

TESTING – The government’s testing system for those with COVID-19 symptoms will continue. Free asymptomatic testing will be available until September.

SELF ISOLATING – It will still be a legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 or when instructed to by the government’s test and trace system.

However, the government intends to exempt those who have had two vaccine doses from the need to self-isolate if they have been identified as a contact of someone with COVID.

SELF CERTIFICATION – The government has decided not to pursue a legally enforced system of COVID status certification.

 

