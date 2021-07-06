Double Click 728 x 90
No survivors from plane crash in Russia, rescue officials

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 09:39 pm
russian air plane

There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on Tuesday, Russian news agencies quoted rescue officials as saying.

The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop was en-route from the district capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in the north of the Kamchatka peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control, the emergencies ministry said.

The plane was believed to have crashed into a cliff as it was concocting to land in poor reflectivity, stated sources.

Russia’s civil aviation authority confirmed that the plane’s crash site had been found after the emergencies ministry remitted a helicopter and had organized teams on the ground to look for the missing aircraft.

The Ministry has claimed, there were 22 passengers and six crew on board.

Whereas Olga Mokhireva, the mayor of Palana, was among the passengers, the TASS agency quoted local establishments as saying.

Russian aviation safety criteria have upgraded in recent years but accidents, especially involving old planes in wide-ranging areas, are not scarce.

Furthermore, the Soviet-era plane type, still used for military and civilian flights in some countries, has been intricate in dozens of lethal crashes since it arrived in service around 50 years ago.

An Antonov-28, a similar plane, crashed into a Kamchatka forest in 2012 in a thump that killed 10 people along the same route.

 

