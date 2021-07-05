Nobu Istanbul Launch at The Ritz Carlton Istanbul Puts all Eyes on Turkey

Nobu Istanbul, Robert De Niro’s renowned Japanese restaurant brand’s 14th iteration in Europe, is launched in collaboration with Turkish businessman and hotelier Baran Suzer.

The holiday season in Europe is returning back after the COVID-19 crisis.

Among others are the return of the Cannes Film Festival, Amfar, and an event that drew attention from all across Europe, the opening of the new Nobu Istanbul is just a few of the highlights.

The launch event of Nobu Istanbul took place on July 1, which featured a celebrity and media editor-packed event. The event posted all over Instagram and gained 100s of millions of impressions.

Suzer’s initiative to bring over the chain is yet another step to not only heighten his hotel’s reputation but also to make Turkey stand out on the international level.

With hotels like the magnificent coastal hideaway in Macakizi and the Aman in Bodrum, the Ritz Carlton Istanbul is quickly establishing itself as not just one of the most iconic and well-equipped Ritz Carlton portfolio assets, but also one of Turkey’s most desirable hotels.