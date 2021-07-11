Double Click 728 x 90
Novak Djokovic wins record-equilling 20th Grand Slam title

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 11:33 pm
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic beat fighting Matteo Berrettini of Italy in four sets to win a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday.

Serbian Novak Djokovic won his 20th Grand Slam championship at the All England Club, equaling the men’s record held by Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Spain’s Rafa Nadal.

Djokovic has now completed the third leg of the Golden Slam, having also won the Australian Open and the French Open in 2021. In the history of tennis, no man has ever won all four grand slams and an Olympic gold medal in the same year.

The 34-year-old, who had beaten Berrettini in both of their previous meetings, broke early in the opening set to take a 5-2 lead, but the Italian rallied back to force a tiebreak, which he won to take the first set.

It was only the Serbian’s second set loss in the finals this year. In the second set, he responded by blazing to a 4-0 lead before tying the match.

Djokovic won the match with a single break of serve in the third set and two more in the fourth, in front of a rowdy Centre Court crowd that kept shouting the Italian underdog’s name.

When Berrettini’s backhand slice dropped in the net on his third match point, Djokovic sealed his place in tennis history.

