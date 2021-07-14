Double Click 728 x 90
Syeda Mishal IntikhabWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 01:01 pm
Now no more Difficulty in Removing Blackheads with this Homemade Scrub

Who doesn’t want healthy and glowing skin? A shining skin not just makes you look wonderful from the outside however from inside too

A great deal of care and attention goes into accomplishing the perfect glow. Meanwhile, if you have oily skin then you’ll need to go an additional mile for getting that glow.

Oily skin has more prone to develop different skin-related issues like blackheads, acne, pimples, and whiteheads

Many people spend a hefty amount of money on salon beauty products just to get rid of those stubborn blackheads. However, only a couple of tips and tricks at home could help you get rid of them.

At the point when the open pores in the skin get in contact with dirt, it leads to the accumulation of dirt particles that eventually lead to the formation of blackheads. The most common areas on the face that are prone to blackhead formation are the nose, cheeks, and even on the chin Scrubbing your face gently, using few basic kitchen ingredients, could help you move a step ahead in tackling blackhead issues.

Ingredient for a face scrub that you can use twice every week to get rid of blackheads.

 

Things You Need

1 banana (mashed)
2 tbsp. oats (crushed)
1 tbsp. honey

 

Method

Take a bowl and add crushed oats to the bowl.
Add honey along with a mashed banana. Mix together all the ingredients and then apply this mixture to your face.
Scrub it on the face in a circular motion and then allow it to stay for 5-7 minutes.
Wash it off with warm water and apply a gentle moisturizer on the skin to close the open pores.

Oats help in exfoliating the dead skin cells and also help in removing the dirt. On other hand, oats have the ability to absorb and remove extra oil from the skin. Honey acts as a moisturizing agent and also has antibacterial and anti-microbial properties, however, banana helps in retaining the lost moisture in the skin. Banana together with oats doubles the exfoliating power, which is perfect for an oily skin type.

 

