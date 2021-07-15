NPO to launch awareness drive on sustainable productivity

ISLAMABAD: The (NPO) has decided to launch the “National Productivity Movement” for creating awareness among various sectors.

Addressing a seminar titled “National Productivity Movement” at the National Press Club (NPC), National Productivity Organisation (NPO) chief executive officer Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry said that realising the sustainable productivity as an important factor for achieving competitiveness and target GDP growth, the ministry has emphasised to launch a comprehensive productivity movement as successfully done in the other developed countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia.

The nations that have worked in the recent past have improved their productivity standards at various sectors, including Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, he said, adding that today there are economies that are competitive with the outside world and have the status of emerging economies at the regional and global levels.

The mainstay of the economic development of these countries has been on their productive workforce, Chaudhry said, adding that these countries are exporting the skills of their productive workforce.

The main stages and objectives of the productivity movement were to create awareness, productivity design and development stage, implementation level and finally continuous improvement.

At present, various sectors of the national economy were suffering from the lack of competitiveness and inefficiency due to the productivity issues, where “we need to improve in inputs”, he said.

Due to productivity issues, Pakistan has lost competitiveness in the global market and now the government is working on medium- and long-term plans for its improvement.

The NPO chief executive officer said that through this awareness campaign NPO would engage national and international productivity experts, who might help and guide in design and development of activities to be launched during the awareness campaigns.

Through this drive, at the national level, the NPO would also spread productivity promotional material, booklets, documentaries, productivity news and journals.

“We would also go to educational institutions for conducting productivity workshops and capitation such as essays and posters,” he said, adding that the productivity awareness campaign would also start through print, electronic and social media and also celebrating productivity day and week.

Chaudhry said that competitiveness in the public and private sectors must be promoted to increase industrial productivity for achieving economic growth and prosperity.

“We need to be efficient in our productivity tools, including output increase, human resources, technology and the process of different industrial value chains for achieving industrial growth and to enhance our trade volume with the world,” he said.

“The local industrial sector is lacking the efficiency in its value chain through technology, productivity, innovation, managerial productivity and human labour productivity, which are the major tools to enhance the productivity and efficiency in the local industrial sector,” he said.

Sharing the cooperation of the National Productivity Organization with different industries, he said, his organisation was fully committed to cooperate with the major sectors of the economy, including agriculture, textile, leather, sports to enhance the efficiency of the value chains of these sectors for achieving productivity at the optimum level.

The main focus of the organisation was to take initiatives and implement programmes that inculcate productivity and quality culture in Pakistan to compete with other regional and global competitors, he said.

The NPO has also launched a “National Master Plan” on the pattern of Singapore, which achieved the optimum level of productivity in the last decade.

Through this plan, the organisation has decided to start a cross-sector survey for achieving the productivity and efficiency in the industries and institutions, he added.

Chaudhry also said the NPO has hired the foreign experts to find out major causes of inefficiency and non-productivity in the local public and private sectors.

After the study of key indicators of the cross-sectors survey, the NPO would be able to adopt the measure to take the productivity to the optimum level, he said, adding: “We are fully coordinated with all major chambers of the country under the umbrella of [the] Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and all small chambers of different regions,” he added.