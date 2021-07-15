Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

Web DeskWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 05:12 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
OGDCL

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic and subsequent rebound in the oil demand and price, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) will continue to invest in the seismic data acquisition, processing/reprocessing of data and drilling campaigns, including commercial feasibility of shale gas, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) noted in its State of Industry Report.

“In order to diversify its portfolio risk, OGDCL will continue to seek viable farm-in and farm-out opportunities, as well as acquisition of concessions both in domestic and international markets,” the report noted.

During the fiscal year 2019/20, OGDCL acquired 3,407 line-km of 2D seismic data, representing 79 per cent of the total 2D seismic data acquisition in the country. Moreover, 25 wells were spud, including 15 exploratory/appraisal wells, five development wells and five re-entry/side track wells, whereas the total drilling recorded during the reporting period was 60,573 meters.

Among the spud-in wells, KUC-1 is the first-ever shale gas well drilled in the history of Pakistan with the aim to gather maximum information on the prospects of shale gas development, as well as to formulate shale gas drilling plans in the future.

The Ogra estimated that the gap in the demand and supply of natural gas is expected to reach 4.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) by FY2030-31 from 1.3bcfd in 2019/20.

The indigenous gas production fell 10 per cent to 2.13bcfd in the last fiscal year from 2.37bcfd a year ago, while the gas consumption declined 6 per cent to 3.71bcfd from 3.96bcfd during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said the deficit between production and consumption was partially met through the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), whose share in the natural gas supplies increased to 29 per cent during 2019/20 from 27 per cent.

As per the report, the country’s transmission network is spread over 13,452km and the distribution network on 177,029km gas pipelines, providing natural gas to domestic, industrial, commercial and transport sectors.

During the period under review, the SNGPL and SSGC had collectively extended their transmission networks by 190km and 72km, respectively. The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited extended its distribution network by 5,731km and the Sui Southern Gas Company by 527km.

The SNGPL provided 271,228 new connections, which took the number of the total consumers on its network to 7 million, while SSGC added 95,011 new connections, making a total of 3.1 million consumers on its network.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

LTO
21 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
KPT
1 hour ago
KPT setting up floating restaurant alongside Karachi navigable channel

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is establishing eco-friendly floating restaurants alongside...
State Bank of Pakistan
1 hour ago
Banks expected to post decline in profits in second quarter

KARACHI: The profitability of banks is expected to slump for the second...
Rupee hits 5-month low against dollar
1 hour ago
Rupee weakens 17 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee weakened 17 paisas against the dollar on Thursday, as...
NPO
2 hours ago
NPO to launch awareness drive on sustainable productivity

ISLAMABAD: The (NPO) has decided to launch the “National Productivity Movement” for...
adnoc
2 hours ago
Adnoc plans $763.7 million investment to expand capacity to 5.0 million barrels/day by 2030

ABU DHABI: In a bid to expand its production capacity to 5.0...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan
11 mins ago
Two-day peace conference on Afghanistan to start from Saturday

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that a two-day peace conference...
LTO
21 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40
26 mins ago
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the...
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced
32 mins ago
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced

The date of the annual examinations of the 10th class of secondary...