OGRA increase LPG price up to RS19 per KG

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 01:27 am
Price Of LPG Reaches Record High

OGRA has hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas – LPG price, once again up to Rs19 per kilogram, on Wednesday.

LPG Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar said that the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for local customers has been jacked up to Rs224 and a commercial cylinder up to Rs863.

The LPG prices have hiked for the fourth time in a month and it is the first time to witness the rise in prices in the summer season stated Irfan Khokhar.

Earlier on June 22, the prices of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) had been raised in the country for the third time within an extent of four days as suppliers have proclaimed a nationwide strike against the decision on June 30.

It had been announced to increase Rs6.09 per kilogram in the prices of LPG cylinders.

After the previous increase, Rs71.93 was being charged more on the household cylinder while commercial cylinder prices went up by Rs276.75.

Whereas, the LPG prices had been elevated to Rs170 in Gilgit Baltistan, taking the commercial cylinders price up to Rs7720 and a household cylinder at Rs2000 in the region.

The chairman of the LPG distributors announced a strike on June 30 against the verdict and said that they would cut the supply of LPG across the country.

 

