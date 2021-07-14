Double Click 728 x 90
OGRA recommends Rs11 hike in petrol price

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 09:19 pm
LHC Orders Strict Action Against Those Responsible For Fuel Crisis

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority – OGRA has suggested on Monday an Rs11 per liter upsurge in the price of petrol.

The regulator projected a hike of Rs2.40 per liter in the price of high-speed diesel, conferring to a summary forwarded to the Petroleum Division.

Similarly, Rs1.40 and Rs1.50 hike was suggested in prices of light diesel and kerosene oils, respectively.

Whereas, the final authority with respect to amendment in prices rests with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The new prices will be effective from July 16.

On the contrary, Previously the petrol prices were increased nationwide on 16 June, which caused great distress to nation.

 

