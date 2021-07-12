Olivia Rodrigo’s album returns to number one spot on Billboard

American actress, singer, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, has reclaimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for the third time since its release in May.

According to a Billboard report published Sunday, the 18-year-old singer’s record once again achieved number one in the week ending July 8.

Sour debuted at the top spot on the chart dated June 5 and again topped the Billboard 200 chart for the tally dated July 3.

Olivia’s debut album spent the first seven weeks of its chart life in the top three.

The Billboard 200 chart rates the most popular albums in the United States each week based on numerous consumption data.

Doja Cat ranked in second place with the singer’s Planet Her album on its second week on the chart.

With the release of his fourth studio album 25, G Herbo debuted at number five on the chart.

The Album ‘sour’ was released on May 21, 2021, via Geffen Records. The album was recorded in isolation during the COVID-19 lockdown, with its production handled by Dan Nigro, who also co-wrote most of the album alongside Rodrigo.

The 18-year-old singer is dating someone new, 24-year-old producer Adam Faze. A source close to Rodrigo told the outlet that she brought Faze as her plus one to the Space Jam 2 premiere and introduced him as “her boyfriend.”