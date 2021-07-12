Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Olivia Rodrigo’s album returns to number one spot on Billboard

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 11:44 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Olivia Rodrigo's

American actress, singer, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, has reclaimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for the third time since its release in May.

According to a Billboard report published Sunday, the 18-year-old singer’s record once again achieved number one in the week ending July 8.

Sour debuted at the top spot on the chart dated June 5 and again topped the Billboard 200 chart for the tally dated July 3.

Olivia’s debut album spent the first seven weeks of its chart life in the top three.

The Billboard 200 chart rates the most popular albums in the United States each week based on numerous consumption data.

Doja Cat ranked in second place with the singer’s Planet Her album on its second week on the chart.

With the release of his fourth studio album 25, G Herbo debuted at number five on the chart.

The Album ‘sour’ was released on May 21, 2021, via Geffen Records. The album was recorded in isolation during the COVID-19 lockdown, with its production handled by Dan Nigro, who also co-wrote most of the album alongside Rodrigo.

The 18-year-old singer is dating someone new, 24-year-old producer Adam Faze. A source close to Rodrigo told the outlet that she brought Faze as her plus one to the Space Jam 2 premiere and introduced him as “her boyfriend.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kylie Jenner
21 mins ago
Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her accessories closet

Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of...
Angelina Jolie
3 hours ago
Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted on secret date at private concert

Angelina Jolie, an American actress, filmmaker,  and  The Weeknd were 'spotted on...
Kate Middleton
3 hours ago
Kate Middleton looks stunning as she watches the Wimbledon men’s final

Kate Middleton, a tennis lover, and patron of the All England Lawn...
Saba Qamar
15 hours ago
Saba Qamar transformed her hair in red, fans get shocked

A well-known actress of Pakistan's showbiz industry, Saba Qamar has gone viral...
BOL Beats Ishq Hoya teaser
16 hours ago
Subhan on BOL Beats sings exactly like Atif Aslam! Watch Video

BOL Beats is back with another soulful track Ishq Hoya for its season 1...
Jannat Mirza TikTok followers
21 hours ago
Jannat Mirza reaches 16 million followers on TikTok

Popular social media sensation Jannat Mirza has crossed 16 million followers on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Kylie Jenner
21 mins ago
Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her accessories closet

Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of...
Amazon Services Down for Multiple Users
26 mins ago
Amazon Services Down for Multiple Users

Amazon systems, including its online shop site and Amazon Web Services, were...
Italy VS England, who become the Champions of Euro Cup 2020
54 mins ago
Italy VS England, who become the Champions of Euro Cup 2020

An early goal and a sensational completion deliver a championship for Italy,...
Coronavirus: Positivity Rate Exceeds 14pc In Karachi
56 mins ago
Coronavirus: Positivity Rate Exceeds 14pc In Karachi

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has surpassed fourteen per cent in...