One UI 4.0 Beta Program Rumours Frustratingly Vague; No Official Announcement from Samsung

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 12:21 pm
One UI 4.0 is going to be the next major upgrade for Samsung devices. It will be based on Android’s next major release, Android 12, which is currently in early beta testing and is said to be released later this year.

Samsung will run its beta program for One UI 4.0 as it has done for the previous software, but could that beta program start as early as next week?

The conclusion was made after the famous leakster Ice universe posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, saying that “One UI 4 will start to explode next week”, which is rather frustratingly unclear.

The company has been testing its One Ui 4.0 on Samsung Galaxy S21 series for the past few weeks. It will increase the devices for its beta program in the next few days? It may not be possible.

Samsung might not allow the general public to test One UI 4.0 too soon, as Google itself is testing its Android 12 only on pixel devices.

However, Samsung has been making great improvements over the delivery of the updates in the last year or so. But it may not be possible for the early beat program to kick off right now as One UI 3.1.1 is yet to arrive.

