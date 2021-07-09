OnePlus Nord 2 5G To Launch WIth Enhanced MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, Official Sources

OnePlus Nord 2 5G started surfacing on the internet. according to reports, Nord 2 5G will be the first OnePlus phone to have enhanced MediaTek silicon.

the reports were confirmed after OnePlus teased the upcoming phone and its flagship processor on their forums.

OnepPlus will be implementing more of the OPPO’s features under their new merger. OPPO has been using MediaTek for its phones and now the upcoming OnePlus Nord 5G will be featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, but a tweaked variant.

The Dimensity 1200 is based on a 6nm fabrication process for powerful performance. OnePlus collaborated with MediTek to add AI magic to the chip. the new chip will be named MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI.

The new tweaked chip will give an enhanced gaming experience and a better camera at an affordable price tag.

the AI photography will have enhanced support including better screen recognition, clearer low-light photos, and even live HDR.

AI will boost the HDR and provide enhanced low-resolution content. the auto-brightness feature will also be improved.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G promos are already up on the Amazon microsite which states that the phone will be released on July 22.

Based on previous leaks, Nord 2 5G has a 1080P OLED screen with a 6.53″ panel. it also features a 90Hz refresh rate. the phone is powered by 4,500 mAh which supports fast charging. it has a 50MP triple camera setup which features a Sony sensor.