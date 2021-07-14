OnePlus Nord 2: New Renders and camera Details Leaks

OnePlus Nord 2 is on its way, and several new leaks have surfaced. Its renders and camera specifications were leaked recently. These were officially confirmed by the company.

The above pictures show the Nord 2 at a glance. As per the previous leaks and rumors, the dual selfie camera is gone. Now only a single punch hole camera remains which is located at the top left corner.

It was previously confirmed by the company that OnePlus Nord 2 will have MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI at its core. Furthermore, it will have a 6.43″ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen.

Now OnePlus has confirmed that the phone will get two major android upgrades and three years of security updates.

Take a deep breath and chill, worrywarts. OnePlus Nord 2 comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11 backed up by 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Get Notified – https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/lmkcOGcA0c — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 13, 2021

This is not on the same level as the OnePlus flagships, but still better for the Nord devices. The phone secures its place in the mid-range category.

There is a new rumor that Nord 2’s main camera will be the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Sony IMX 766 with OIS. It will be a great competitive edge for the Nord 2 among its category devices when it comes to taking pictures.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a Triple Camera Setup. The main sensor is 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS.

It's the same one as present in OnePlus 9/9 Pro & OPPO Find X3 Pro.#OnePlusNord2 #OnePlusNord pic.twitter.com/YE97Cu0RbI — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 13, 2021

There are not many rumors about the other two cameras at the back. however, according to old rumors, the cameras will not be much impressive. You will get an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP decorative camera.

Apart from this, the previous leaks expect us to see a 32MP selfie shooter, and a 4,500 MaH battery. RAM has two options; 8BG and 12GB. Similarly, storage will also come in two choices; 128GB and 256 GB. The Nord 2 will be unveiled on July 22.

On the software side, the phone will run Andriod 11 based OxygenOS 11.3 out of the box. Nord 2 will be the first OnePlus phone to run the OS based on the unified ColorOS-OxygenOS codebase.