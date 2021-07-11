Double Click 728 x 90
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launched in Pakistani Market with Stunning Display, High Performance Chip

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 04:55 pm
OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been added recently to its budget-friendly phone in its Nord series. The new Nord CE 5G has been launched in the Pakistani market. It is available through United Mobile, the official distributor for OnePlus.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G gives the best performance with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G at its heart. it is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, that supports 30T Wrap Charge. the latest OxygenOS 11 runs out of the box.

The Nord CE sports a sleek, featherweight design. It has a 7.9mm thin casing that weighs about 170g. This year, OnePlus included a 3.5mm audio port but removed the side-mounted alert slider button. The bezel has been shrunk to paper-thin proportions as well. It comes in two colorways: Charcoal Ink and Blue Void.

The new OnePlus model’s optics array consists of three lenses: a 64M f/1.79 wide camera, an 8MP 119° ultrawide camera, and a 2MP Mono sensor. With a 16MP lens and AF portrait features, the OnePlus Nord CE takes selfies. The app has AI Scene Detection and Nightscape modes for shooting.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has stunning OLED. A 6.43-inch screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a crisp 1080P resolution is on display. The Nord CE raises the refresh rate to a smooth 90Hz for scrolling, gaming, or streaming. The selfie camera is housed in a hole punched through the surface, with a hidden fingerprint scanner beneath it.

You can pick from 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB memory/storage options. The base edition starts from Rs64,999, while the top-end Nord CE is priced at Rs78,999.

