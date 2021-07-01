Oppo A16 Featured in High Quality Press Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders the Oppo A16, appeared on Twitter thanks to famed phone leaker Evan Blass, commonly known as @evleaks. The A16 is seen in four different colors: Maya blue, space blue, copper, and frost white, according to the photos.

Once again Oppo adopted the same design as its previous phones, featuring a notched screen and square camera plate.

It has a tear-shaped notch on the front and a sunburst finish at the back. The fingerprint is now side-mounted on top of the power button.

At the back, there are three cameras with LED flash. Based on an educated guess, the cameras must be wide, macro, and depth cameras. There are no exact specifications of the cameras. But if the Oppo A15 is the guide, then it could be a 13MP+2MP+2MP configuration.

Oppo A16 has also been benchmarked on the Geekbech platform under the name ‘CPH2269’. The chart reveals that it has a MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor at its core. Last year, up to 3GB of memory was offered by Oppo, but A16 went up to 4GB.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh massive battery and the latest ColorOS 11, based on Android 11.

The battery capacity has been increased from the 4230 mAh featured in A15. However, it still charges at 10W, the same as Oppo A15.