Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Oppo A16 Featured in High Quality Press Renders Ahead of Launch

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 01:15 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Oppo A16 Featured in High Quality Press Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders the Oppo A16, appeared on Twitter thanks to famed phone leaker Evan Blass, commonly known as @evleaks. The A16 is seen in four different colors: Maya blue, space blue, copper, and frost white, according to the photos.

Once again Oppo adopted the same design as its previous phones, featuring a notched screen and square camera plate.

It has a tear-shaped notch on the front and a sunburst finish at the back. The fingerprint is now side-mounted on top of the power button.

At the back, there are three cameras with LED flash. Based on an educated guess, the cameras must be wide, macro, and depth cameras. There are no exact specifications of the cameras. But if the Oppo A15 is the guide, then it could be a 13MP+2MP+2MP configuration.

Oppo A16 has also been benchmarked on the Geekbech platform under the name ‘CPH2269’. The chart reveals that it has a MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor at its core. Last year, up to 3GB of memory was offered by Oppo, but A16 went up to 4GB.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh massive battery and the latest ColorOS 11, based on Android 11.

The battery capacity has been increased from the 4230 mAh featured in A15. However, it still charges at 10W, the same as Oppo A15.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
21 mins ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support

The next Fan Edition of the Galaxy series Samsung Galaxy S21 FE...
OnePlus recently released OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 11. However, this is not the only phone lined up for this year’s release. OnePlus Nord 2, the sequel to last year’s OnePlus Nord, is also set to release by the third quarter of 2021. Before release, few specifications were leaked online.
6 hours ago
Oneplus Nord 2 Pictures and Features Leaked Online

OnePlus recently released OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 11. However, this...
Oppo Reno
2 days ago
Oppo Reno 6 5G to make it’s worldwide debut next month

Oppo's Reno lineup was renewed for the second time this year in...
Xiaomi
2 days ago
Xiaomi is rumored to be working on phone with a 192MP Camera

Samsung is developing a 200MP sensor, and Xiaomi will almost certainly be...
Samsung Galaxy M52
2 days ago
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G camera specs leaked

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be the first handset from...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Astronomy
14 mins ago
Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
21 mins ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Ericsson
29 mins ago
Ericsson launches Innovation Awards 2021

KARACHI: Ericsson has launched its annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2021, a...
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
35 mins ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...