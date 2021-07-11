Double Click 728 x 90
OPPO Reno 6Z Benchmarked on Geekbench; Reveals Performance and Specs

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 11:44 am
OPPO Reno 6Z Benchmarked on Geekbench; Reveals Performance and Specs

OPPO Reno 6Z is yet another addition to the Reno 6 series. The early promos on a microsite gave us a glimpse of its design and launch date. On July 10, the phone was benchmarked on Geekbench.

the OPPO Reno 6Z can be found on the Geekbench 5 database under the model name ‘CPH2237’. the scorecard shows the system specifications and performance points.

The phone has Dimensity 800U at its core – a 5G focused mid-range MediaTek chip.

Earlier this year, OPPO Reno 5Z came out with the same mobile platform. So OPPO Reno 6Z will have a similar performance to that of Reno 5Z.

The phone managed 589 points on single core, while 1,749 points on multi-cores. Compared to the 595 and 1,782 scores of its predecessor, there is a slight decline.

In a similar manner, the 8GB of memory, and ColorOS 11, which is based on Android 11. On July 21, the Reno 6Z will be added to the Oppo price list in Thailand.

The rest of the specifications are yet unknown. But the rumor mill has additional information. A 6.43-inch OLED screen with Full HD resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner are on the cards.

64MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro lenses are used in the camera system. In addition, a hole-punch houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a 4310 mAh battery that charges in under 30 minutes. It has a storage capacity of up to 256GB.

