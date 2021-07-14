Double Click 728 x 90
Overseas Pakistanis can send Zakat donations through RDA

Web Desk

14th Jul, 2021. 03:00 pm
Roshan DIgital Account

KARACHI: The non-resident Pakistanis, having a Roshan Digital Account (RDA), can now avail of the facility of Roshan Samaaji Khidmat platform to fulfil all their charitable donations and Zakat obligations in Pakistan, according to the central bank.

Now, the non-resident Pakistanis will not need any bank account details of the organisations to which they wish to donate or to arrange an international money transfer, it added.

Through Roshan Samaaji Khidmat platform offered by the banks, the non-resident Pakistanis will be able to digitally donate to Pakistan’s leading charities, educational institutions, and hospitals, as well as meet their Zakat and Qurbani (sacrifice) obligations with ease.

The central bank also said that the charitable organisations listed with the Roshan Digital Account included Aga Khan Hospital, Akhuwat Foundation, Chhipa, The Citizens Foundation, Edhi Foundation, Indus Hospital, LRBT (Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust), Seylani Welfare Trust, and Shaukat Khanum Hospital. These organisations will vary from bank to bank, it added.

This process of making donations is extremely simple and efficient for the non-resident Pakistanis, the State Bank added.

