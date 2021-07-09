Double Click 728 x 90
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 04:29 pm
Pakistan captain Babar Azam told his teammates, during the post-match press conference, “Ghabrana Nahi Hai,” to forget about their humiliating loss against England.

Pakistan suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of a second-choice England squad on Thursday.

When asked how important the loss is for the team, Azam stated: “Of course, there are bad days and there are good days. We have been playing the past few series fairly well.”

The Pakistan captain stated that he believed and had faith in the abilities of every single Pakistani in his camp.

“I will sit with them and have a talk. I’ll tell them Ghabrana Nahi Hai (don’t lose your nerves) and that ups and downs are part of life,” he added.

Azam stated that he will instruct the players to concentrate on their faults and learn from them. “The sooner we do it, the better for us as a team,” he concluded.

