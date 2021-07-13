Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan Army called for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 12:26 am
pakistan army on corona lockdown

The Pakistan Army will be called for executing required coronavirus standard operations procedures (SOPs), the National Command and Operations Centers – NCOC declared on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Army was last mobilized in April to impose coronavirus protection procedures in numerous parts of the country after Prime Minister Imran Khan had required its help in restricting the extent of the virus.

Whereas the NCOC has also made coronavirus vaccination obligatory for domestic travel from August 1, a statement from the forum said.

Meanwhile, international flight operations have been improved to 50%.

“The decision to increase international flight operations has been made to repatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad,” the statement said, adding that the verdict would come into outcome from July 15.

The move to upsurge flight procedures will permit the government to bring back 2,500-3,000 Pakistanis every day, and all the airports and pertinent establishments have been focused to make necessary preparations to lodge the passengers, stated the forum.

The forum has categorically enforced smart lockdowns with the help of heat maps.

Whereas, the meeting was informed that the authorities in Islamabad, Multan Peshawar, and Gujranwala had occupied action in contradiction of people profaning COVID-19 SOPs.

The establishments in these cities also closed hotels where they had marked violations of coronavirus SOPs, the forum was informed.

The forum also took notice of hotel staff and waiters executing their obligations without getting inoculated and not wearing masks, the statement from the forum further stated.

Furthermore, Pakistan has crossed the 20 million vaccinations mark, the NCOC informed, with more than 525,000 getting the jabs in the last 24 hours.

The forum was informed that from July 1-12, more than four million have gotten their COVID-19 jabs.

During the Eid-ul-Adha holidays which the federal government has approved for July 20-22.

On the contrary, the authorities have been directed to strictly check vehicles at tourism spots.

It has been made obligatory for people visiting tourism spots to get inoculated, stated the NCOC.

