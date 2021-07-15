Pakistan closes Chaman border: Sources

Pakistan on Thursday momentarily closed down its border crossing with Afghanistan in Balochistan province due to the deteriorating security situation in the neighboring country, citing sources.

According to sources, Friendship Gate crossing at the Chaman border with Afghanistan has been closed by the Interior Ministry following reports of the Afghan Taliban taking control of an important border crossing point Spin Boldak in Afghanistan.

The Chaman border has been closed for all commercial activities and pedestrian traffic said sources.

In an effort to quicken the intra-Afghan peace process following the rushed withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country, the Pakistan government has decided to host protuberant Afghan leaders for peace talks.

According to a report by the Voice of America, Pakistan has taken the political step to avoid an expected civil war and violence in the neighboring country after the sudden withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Islamabad wanted to end the predominant indeterminate state in the country.

Afghan soil could be used against the neighboring countries amongst the current anarchism in the country, warned the sources.