Pakistan does not have the capacity for more immigrants: FM Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has frolicked host to more than three million Afghan refugees over the years and does not have the ability to tolerate the liability of added immigrants.

Speaking to the media in Multan, the foreign minister added: “If the situation arises where more people need refuge, we will first develop a plan.”

The foreign minister expressed the concern that malefactors may attempt to enter Pakistan under the pretext of being migrants.

“Our first attempt to deal with the situation will be to try and have Afghan refugees stay in Afghanistan,” he said.

“Talks are underway with all stakeholders for regional peace”, Qureshi further stated while talking about regional peace.

Qureshi said that he will be traveling to Tajikistan tomorrow to support the Afghan peace procedure.

“After Tajikistan, I will go to Uzbekistan, where Prime Minister Imran Khan will join me,” he said.

Furthermore, the FM said that the two countries have decided that a conversation for peace in Afghanistan must take place.

The foreign minister said that the US Secretary of State had recognized that Pakistan is considered a close associate, adding that he will meet with the US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Uzbekistan.

Speaking of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Qureshi said that the project will advantage Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan.

On the PTI’s campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which will go to the elections on July 25 for Legislative Assembly elections, he said that PTI has received a “tremendous response” in AJK.

He said that the prime minister is due to address three big rallies there.

Speaking of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has addressed several meetings in AJK already, Qureshi said that he is “speaking irresponsibly and childishly”.

“Bilawal is ignorant. He reads out from whatever sheet of paper he is handed,” the foreign minister said.

Furthermore, heavily criticizing PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, he enquired why she is “worried” when it is her party that has a government in AJK.

On the contrary, he responded to Maryam’s accusations that the PTI government is endeavoring to “steal the election” in AJK, again piercing out that it is the PML-N that has a government there. “How can the PTI steal the election?”