Pakistan expects mango exports of up to 160,000 tonnes this year: adviser

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is a major potential producer of mangoes and it is expected that the country would export up to 160,000 tonnes of mangoes in 2021, a government official said.

Talking to newsmen during “Mango Festival”, organised by the Centaurus Mall, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistani mangoes are in great demand abroad, and, “we can earn millions of dollars in foreign exchange, especially through the value addition of mangoes.”

Pakistan’s export potential of mango pulp stands at $500 million in the world market and through value addition the country can enhance its mango exports to the foreign markets.

Dawood said that the government is committed to encouraging the mango growers and exporters to go for conversion of mango fruit into natural pulp (without any additives and preservatives) through aseptic packing that increases the shelf life up to 24 months and could help increase exports by $500 million in the world after coronavirus.

“I am glad to share that two mango treatment facilities, Mustafa Farm and IAC, have been approved by the Australian authorities for the export of mangoes from Pakistan,” the adviser said, adding that it has been done just in time for the mango season.

Japan has also approved a mango export facility from Pakistan, he said, adding: “I am glad to share that after Australia, now Japan has also allowed one mango export facility of Pakistan, Roomi Foods Vapour heat treatment plant, for the export of mangoes from Pakistan.”

“This is the only facility equipped to process mangoes as per the Japanese government’s quarantine requirements,” he said.

Dawood said that last year, the export target for mangoes was set at 80,000 tonnes, but higher demand led to the much higher exports. Last year, a notably higher demand was seen from Japan, and this year, the Australian authorities have come forward with the higher demand for Pakistani mangoes.

The coronavirus pandemic is also offering opportunities to different countries and business sectors. “[The] fruit sector of Pakistan has been offered one such potential opportunity,” he added.

The government of Pakistan aimed at exploring the international markets of Russia and China for the export of mangoes that also have great potential as destinations for Pakistani fruit exports.

With the increasing health consciousness, especially in the post-coronavirus world, people are likely to have preference for organic food and this provides Pakistan a potential opportunity to earn foreign exchange of multibillion dollars through the export of mango pulp, the adviser said.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry president Sardar Yasir Ilyas said that Pakistan has a huge potential in horticulture to increase export of different fruits, including mango. Pakistan could earn nearly $127.5 million from mango exports this year, compared with $140 million with 160,000 tonnes.

“Pakistan can be included in the list of top three mango exporting countries of the world within a period of four to five years. It is imperative to focus on high-value markets such as Japan, the US, Australia, South Korea, and China,” he added.

The value addition, including mango pulp would not only preserve the fruit content for up to 24 months but also create exportable surplus, as the mango pulp is in high demand in the international market.

Pakistani mangoes are expected to enter the Chinese market on a large scale this season, Dawood said, adding that the mango is grown in more than 100 countries of the world, as of today, and the total annual estimated production of mango across the globe is over 44 million tonnes.

Pakistan produces the best quality mangoes, in terms of nutritious value and also in appearance and condition, as well.

“However, a substantial quantity is wasted from farm to market, post-harvest losses and some estimate this wastage up to 35 per cent (805,000 tonnes approximately),” the adviser added.