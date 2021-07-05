Pakistan has a puppet Prime Minister: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday criticized the PTI government as well as PML-N’s management in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and said that rulers, whether they are in Muzaffarabad or in the federal government are cowards.

Bilawal addressed a rally in Nakyal Azad Jammu Kashmir, as part of his party’s election campaign in the district.

Bilawal said that the PPP is the “only party in Pakistan which has the support of the poor masses,” adding that the PTI-government, as well as other parties, have “no reason to fear the PPP.”

“If you have to compete against us, then you should do it through the process of voting and election,” said Bilawal.

Further disparaging the PTI government, the PPP chairman said that Pakistan is unlucky to have a “puppet of a prime minister” forced on it.

Further adding that when India’s Modi attacks Kashmir, the Pakistani premier says he cannot do anything about it.

Bilawal stated that with “the power of vote”, the PPP will form a government in AJK.

“The government and [rival parties] should know that the PPP has a young chairman,” he said. “You should compete with us on political grounds, but don’t try to fight PPP loyalists.”