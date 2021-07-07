Pakistan intends to further strengthen Saudi ties: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan values its all-friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia and intends to further strengthen it, a government official said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, who called on him in his office, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood expressed keen interest in enhancing and promoting people-to-people contact and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Both the sides exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest and cooperation. Further, Mahmood appreciated the assistance extended by the government of Saudi Arabia in various fields, especially in the education sector.

The minister also desired to enhance cooperation and exchange between the two countries in the field of culture, including heritage, museums, visual arts, performing arts, literature, books and publications, language and translation, fashion, Islamic arts and culinary arts.

He apprised the ambassador about the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which is to be signed soon, in this regard, between the two countries.

The Saudi ambassador said there is a lot of scope of mutual cooperation in various fields, including education and professional training. Malki also appreciated the efforts of the minister in the education sector to make it one of the best in the world and invited him to an educational conference, which is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia soon.