Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan stocks expected to pick up pace amid results season

Javed MirzaWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 04:48 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: After a lacklustre and range-bound outgoing week, analysts expect the stock market to pick up pace next week.

“The results season is about to commence and we think that cyclical sectors can once again attract the limelight on the back of robust economic activity,” an analyst at Arif Habib Limited said.

Moreover, oil prices have continued to remain downwards sticky with no outcome on the oil output increase, which could spur buying in E&P scrips. However, fears over the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic could keep the sentiments under check.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares index shed 0.25 per cent, or 122.73 points, to close the week ended July 9, 2021 at 47,563.45 points. The KSE-30 shares index gained 0.05 per cent, or 10.43 points, to close at 19,110.87 points.

The overall activity on the bourse dampened during the week, as average traded volumes declined 22 per cent to 486 million shares/day, while the average value of traded securities settled at $107 million, down 1 per cent.

Foreign selling continued during the outgoing week, clocking-in at $5.2 million, compared with the net selling of $8.4 million last week.

On the news front, the auto manufacturers slashed car prices across-the-board and announced to pass on the impact of the reduction in the federal excise duty to the customers. In the light of the rising international commodity prices, the local players increased the prices of re-bars. Similarly, prices of DAP were also increased domestically to pass on the international surge in prices.

Moreover, uncertainty over how the geopolitical scenario pans out with regard to the US exit from Afghanistan, and Pakistan’s crucial role in this, has also kept the sentiments jittery.

Ali Zaidi at JS Global Capital said: “[The] foreign exchange reserves with the central bank jumped $1.1 billion to a multiyear high of $17.2 billion, reportedly due to flows from the World Bank and China. This does not reflect the $1 billion Eurobond that was floated this week.”

Further, the government raised Rs146 billion in the latest Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction where a major chunk was raised in the three-year tenor. With regard to the coronavirus, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar warned that clear signs of the fourth wave had already begun to show with the spread of the new variants of the virus.

In other major news; talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are going smoothly as per the central bank chief, Pakistan’s power production hits record high of 24,284MW, and Opec+ abandons policy meeting after the clash between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The KSE-100 is currently trading at a PER of 6.8x (2021), compared with the Asia Pacific regional average of 16.2x, while offering a dividend yield of 6.9 per cent versus 2.3 per cent offered by the region.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Rupees to Dollars
33 mins ago
Rupee likely to strengthen next week on foreign inflows

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to make gains next week, owing to...
Zero-Carbon Shipping
2 hours ago
Zero-carbon shipping: A sea of opportunities for developing countries

KARACHI: The obstruction of the Suez Canal earlier this year served as...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
11 hours ago
Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 10th July 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (10th, July 2021) today 24 Carat is...
Currency rates in Pakistan
11 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 10th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 10th July 2021, Check currency...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
11 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market on, 10th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
12 hours ago
Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 10th July 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

ENG VS PAK: Pakistan Wins The Toss And Choses To Bowl First
16 mins ago
ENG VS PAK: Pakistan Wins The Toss And Choses To Bowl First

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second...
Rupees to Dollars
33 mins ago
Rupee likely to strengthen next week on foreign inflows

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to make gains next week, owing to...
UAE Flights
47 mins ago
UAE to suspend Indonesia, Afghanistan flights from July 11

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to suspend all flights...
Naran Anti Encroachment Operation: 50 Arrested After DSP Shot And Injured
1 hour ago
Naran Anti Encroachment Operation: 50 Arrested After DSP Shot And Injured

The operation against illegal encroachments is underway in the Naran area of...