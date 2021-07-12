Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan, Tajikistan FMs vow to strengthen economic ties

Web DeskWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 08:32 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan, Tajikistan FMs vow to strengthen economic ties

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Monday expressed commitment to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries in the areas of economy, trade and people-to-people relations in line with the vision of their leaderships.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers held at the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides also stressed to take their cooperation at the SCO forum to the next level.

The meeting focused on the issues of mutual and regional importance, besides promotion of bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his Tajik counterpart on hosting the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers on the eve of the organisation’s 20th anniversary.

He recalled that the recent visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Pakistan had further strengthened bilateral fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the commonalities of views between the two countries on regional and global issues. On the Afghanistan issue, he informed his Tajik counterpart of Pakistan’s sincere reconciliation efforts for peace, and said that the country was committed to continue to play the role of a facilitator for stability in the region.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi
7 mins ago
Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan should join...
World Bank
15 mins ago
World Bank and IMF support CBDCs at G20

The IMF, the World Bank, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)...
PM calls for third-party vigilance to monitor Punjab uplift projects
43 mins ago
PM calls for third-party vigilance to monitor Punjab uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to adopt scientific means...
Glass bangles exhibitions to help enhance exports: TDAP official
49 mins ago
Glass bangles exhibitions to help enhance exports: TDAP official

HYDERABAD: The promotion of Hyderabad’s glass bangles through exhibitions will not only...
1 hour ago
Electricity demand rises 15%; good omen for economy: minister

ISLAMABAD: The electricity demand during the last one year witnessed a growth...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
2 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 12th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PDM protest Sheikh Rasheed
4 mins ago
PTI govt pledges transparent elections in AJK

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government...
Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi
7 mins ago
Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan should join...
Sara Ali Khan
7 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan lifts her bestie with both hands, Watch video

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is not just beautiful, she is strong...
World Bank
15 mins ago
World Bank and IMF support CBDCs at G20

The IMF, the World Bank, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)...