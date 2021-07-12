Pakistan, Tajikistan FMs vow to strengthen economic ties

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Monday expressed commitment to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries in the areas of economy, trade and people-to-people relations in line with the vision of their leaderships.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers held at the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides also stressed to take their cooperation at the SCO forum to the next level.

The meeting focused on the issues of mutual and regional importance, besides promotion of bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his Tajik counterpart on hosting the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers on the eve of the organisation’s 20th anniversary.

He recalled that the recent visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Pakistan had further strengthened bilateral fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the commonalities of views between the two countries on regional and global issues. On the Afghanistan issue, he informed his Tajik counterpart of Pakistan’s sincere reconciliation efforts for peace, and said that the country was committed to continue to play the role of a facilitator for stability in the region.