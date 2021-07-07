Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan to attend International Infrastructure Investment, Construction Forum

Web Desk

07th Jul, 2021. 04:38 pm
International Infrastructure Investment

BEIJING: Pakistan will participate in the 12th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) to be held in Macau from July 22 to July 23.

Fang Qiuchen, chairmen of the China International Contractors Association (CICA), introduced that 12th IIICF themed “Joining Hands to Promote New Development of International Infrastructure Cooperation”, will focus on the opportunities and challenges being faced by the international infrastructure cooperation in the post-pandemic era.

More than 30 activities were arranged around the theme, which covered not only common focal points of the industry, but also the new trends and new formats of industry development, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Yu Xioahong, vice-president of CICA, said that although the pandemic has brought severe tests to the world economy and international trade, the huge demand for international infrastructure cooperation will not be decreased.

Looking ahead to the post-pandemic era, in the context of carbon neutrality, there will be greater business opportunities in new energy infrastructure, public health infrastructure, smart buildings and new infrastructure. Countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), including Pakistan, have huge market development potential.

Meanwhile, the One Belt and One Road National Infrastructure Development Index (2021) will be published at the forum.

