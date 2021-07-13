Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan to increase International Flights operations to 50 percent

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 12:18 am
Sri Lanka Middle East Travel Ban

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday informed to upsurge international flight operation up to 50 percent in the country.

CAA’s air transport department through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has permitted the foreign airlines to escalate flights up to 50 percent from July 15.

“In view of the recent improvement in Covid-19 situation in various parts of the world, the Government of Pakistan has increased the international flight operation up to 50 percent.

This increase in flight schedule will be implemented W.E.F from July 15,” stated the notification.

Whereas on May 02, the CAA had concentrated the international flights in the country up to 20 percent due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in view of a substantial drop in daily cases of COVID-19 in the world, has established permission to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to upsurge the number of international flight operations up to 50 percent.

On the contrary, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has proclaimed chartered flights to and from London and Paris ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to details, the airline will function a London-Islamabad flight on July 16 and an Islamabad-London flight on July 18.

 

