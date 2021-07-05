Pakistan to take up India’s terror-financing issue at international level: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take up the issue of India’s terror-financing at the international level, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a statement on Monday.

Qureshi said that India’s nefarious designs posed a threat to the regional security, which needed attention from the international community. Pakistan had earlier submitted a dossier based on clear evidence of the Indian terrorism to the United Nations and would again exploit it at all important fora to highlight the issue, he added.

As the world stood united against terrorism, the foreign minister said: “It must take notice of India’s continuous terror-financing to create unrest in Pakistan, as witnessed in the recent Lahore’s Johar Town attack.”

Monitoring terror-financing was one of the goals of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said, and stressed that the international watchdog needed to focus on India’s illegal activities.

Qureshi said that Pakistan was taking all possible steps to prevent terrorism and protect its borders. Pakistan had done border-fencing and had cleared the tribal areas of terrorists to ensure development. Also, the enactment of legislation to curb terror-financing and measures against money laundering were taken, he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wanted to promote its relations with the regional countries to attract investment for the prosperity of the country.

On the Afghanistan situation, the foreign minister said if the unrest continued, Pakistan would be embroiled in a ‘two front’ situation, which would be contrary to the global goals of achieving peace.

For the repatriation of the Afghan refugees, he stressed a well-timed and well-resourced strategy to become part of the Afghan peace process.

On the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said, the policies of India had failed miserably, as the Kashmiri leadership was dissatisfied with the Indian government.

The Kashmiri leaders in a recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanded a review of the unilateral and unconstitutional measures of August 5, 2019, he added.