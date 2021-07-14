Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to boost bilateral trade

Web DeskWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 04:50 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
commerce

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday vowed to attract leading companies in pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather, production of construction materials and agriculture industries.

The decision was taken during the sixth meeting of the Uzbek-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which was held in Tashkent.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood co-chaired the meeting, while Fareena Mazhar, secretary of the Board of Investment (BoI), and other senior government officials of Pakistan participated in the meeting.

The two sides agreed on the importance of further increasing bilateral trade and investment, in partnership between the public and private sectors, and involving the relevant chambers of commerce, as well as export development and investment promotion agencies of both the countries.

Increasing the frequency of official visits and bilateral mBeetings (virtual and/or physical) between the representatives of the respective private sectors to explore major development projects and investment opportunities was the highlight of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

Both countries exchanged information on the results of the socioeconomic development in Uzbekistan and Pakistan in recent years. In addition, the future prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic, investment and scientific-technical cooperation between the two countries were also discussed.

Both sides decided to hold meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission on an annual basis and hold the next meeting in Islamabad. Specific dates will be negotiated through diplomatic channels in the near future.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Car Import
53 mins ago
Japanese, Korean auto makers set to venture into hybrid electric vehicles in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Auto Industry Development Plan (AIDP 2026), which is expected to...
Govt All Set To Prep For Next Election By Introducing 'Kamyab Pakistan Program'
1 hour ago
Govt to launch ‘Kamyab Pakistan’ programme on July 29

ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to launch the country’s biggest welfare...
Dollar to EUR
2 hours ago
Pakistan receives $1 billion from Eurobond auction

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said it has...
Roshan DIgital Account
2 hours ago
Overseas Pakistanis can send Zakat donations through RDA

KARACHI: The non-resident Pakistanis, having a Roshan Digital Account (RDA), can now...
https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2020/07/diamer-bhasha-dam-another-historic-milestone-for-pakistan/
2 hours ago
CPEC’s extension to Afghanistan to boost exports: experts

BEIJING: As officials from China, Pakistan and Afghanistan revealed an inclination to...
2 hours ago
Large-Scale Manufacturing grows 37% in May, 14.56% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD: The Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) production grew 36.84 per cent on a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran
9 mins ago
PM Imran to leave for two-day visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a two-day official visit to...
Kohistan Blast
26 mins ago
FO confirms Kohistan blast caused by ‘mechanical failure’

Dispelling rumors, the Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed that nine Chinese nationals...
Ring Road scam Capt (rtd) Muhammad Mehmood
43 mins ago
Ring Road Scam: Ex-Rawalpindi Commissioner Capt. Mehmood arrested

Former Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has been arrested over the...
Car Import
53 mins ago
Japanese, Korean auto makers set to venture into hybrid electric vehicles in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Auto Industry Development Plan (AIDP 2026), which is expected to...