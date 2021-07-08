Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan vows to jointly address impact of Covid with regional countries

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 03:39 pm
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui has reiterated its commitment to address the impact of the pandemic jointly with the regional countries, particularly Bangladesh with which it enjoys fraternal ties, a statement received here from Dhaka said on Thursday.

In this connection, the high commissioner recalled the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina last year on the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The high commissioner said Pakistan had contributed $3 million to the South Asaian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) Covid-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts in the common fight against the pandemic.

“Our cooperation with Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital is the robust expression of solidarity and support to the Bangladeshi sisters and brothers in their fight against Covid. It is also a testament to Pakistan’s strong commitment to the promotion of regional cooperation under Saarc,” Siddiqui said.

Meanwhile, the High Commission for Pakistan, Dhaka, provided lifesaving equipment to Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital.

The equipment, which will be used in a separate Covid ward of the hospital included 10 ventilators, 20 C-PAP breathing aid machines, 10 beds, and an elevator for the hospital building and a vehicle for use by the Covid ward staff.

Siddiqui handed over the cheque of financial assistance to Ahsania Mission president Kazi Rafiqul Alam for locally sourced items. Kazi Alam thanked the High Commission for timely contribution and briefed the high commissioner on various projects of the hospital, it added.

Download BOL News App for latest news

