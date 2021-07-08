Pakistan Vs England 1st ODI: 100 up for Three Lions

Pakistan Vs England: England opening batsman Dawid Malan and Philip Salt started England’s chase after finishing Pakistan’s innings on 141.

Score: 100/1 (16.0)

While the measly 142-run target may not provide a challenge to England, it appears that Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi intends to give the hosts a hard time, as he took the team’s first wicket.

Phil Salt, who was caught in the slips and contributed seven runs to the chase, was dismissed by Afridi.

Pakistan were hoping for a miracle but that didn’t happen and they are just going through the motions, probably waiting for the game to get over.