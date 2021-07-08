Pakistan Vs England 1st ODI: 8 Down as Pakistan struggle in Cardiff

Pakistan Vs England: Pakistan’s ODI campaign against England has started on a shaky note, with the team struggling to put up a decent score after losing four early wickets and some unimpressive performances.

Score: 124/8 (After 30 Overs)

After a review conducted by Stokes proved the ball had pitched in line, Mahmood had Imam-ul-Haq lbw with the opening ball of the match.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman, was dismissed for a duck two balls later when he edged to Zak Crawley at second slip, leaving the tourists 0-2.

When Mohammad Rizwan edged a magnificent late-moving delivery from Lewis Gregory to debutant wicketkeeper John Simpson, he made 13 runs.

With 3-21 in four overs, Mahmood had Pakistan debutant Saud Shakeel lbw for five with a ball that angled in.

Saud Shakeel was also dismissed for five runs by Saqib Mahmood.

After a meager total of 19 runs, Shoaib Maqsood was the next to fall for a run out.

Fakhar Zaman was putting in a respectable performance, salvaging the guests’ faint hopes, but that, too, came to an end when the batsman was bowled for 47 runs by Matt Parkinson.

Earlier in the opening ODI match of the three-day series in Cardiff, the hosts won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan.