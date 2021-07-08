Pakistan Vs England 1st ODI: England debuts five players

Pakistan Vs England: Pakistan’s ODI campaign against England has started on a shaky note, as they have already lost four wickets.

Score: 72/4 (After 17 overs)

Saqib Mahmood just dismissed Saud Shakeel for five runs.

Mohammad Rizwan was the most recent victim of Simpson b Gregory.

Babar Azam, the captain, also failed to impress, when he was dismissed for a duck by Saqib Mahmood.

The visitors’ ODI campaign got off to a bumpy start as opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq was bowled for no runs by Mahmood.

In the opening ODI match of the three-day series in Cardiff, the hosts won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan.

Five players made their England debuts. Test batsman Zak Crawley was named alongside Sussex all-rounder Lewis Gregory, Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse, and Middlesex wicketkeeper John Simpson.

Middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel made his debut for Pakistan.

Following the COVID outbreak in the originally named team, the match between the Babar Azam-led Green Shirts and a weaker England squad began at 5pm [Pakistan Standard Time] at Sophia Gardens.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 88 | England Won: 53 | Pakistan Won: 32 | Tied: 0 | No result: 3