Pakistan Vs England 1st ODI: England win by 9 Wickets

Pakistan Vs England: England have registered a clinical win to thump Pakistan in the first game of the series. Everything went well for them right from the beginning.

Saqib Mahmood set the tone by striking twice in the first over of the match and from thereon, it was all England.

Pakistan failed to recover from those blows and were always playing catch-up. Fakhar Zaman did give them some hope with his fine strokes but he didn’t last long and the touring team managed only a paltry total of 141 on the board.

Pakistan needed a miracle from their bowlers but that didn’t happen. They bowled too many extra upfront and managed to pick a solitary wicket of Phillip Salt.

Playing the role of an opener, Dawid Malan showed good hands and along with debutant Zak Crawley, he formed a century stand. Their partnership didn’t allow any sniff to Pakistan as England cruised to a commanding win.