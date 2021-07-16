Pakistan Vs England 1st T20: 4 Down for England
Pakistan Vs England: The Three Lions’ 233-run chase against Pakistan is off to a rough start, as they lose four wickets in seven overs in the first T20I at Trent Bridge.
Score: 83/4 After 7 Overs
Pakistan responded admirably after suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat in the ODI series against the hosts.
With the return of England captain Eoin Morgan, as well as other key players, who missed the ODI series due to a COVID outbreak in the squad, England will hope to demolish Team Green.
Pakistan innings – Target: 233 (232/6)
Mohammad Rizwan – c Bairstow b Gregory – 63 runs off 41 balls
Sohaib Maqsood – c Willey b Curran – 19 runs off 7 balls
Babar Azam – c Bairstow b Willey – 85 runs off 49 balls
Mohammad Hafeez – b Curran – 24 runs off 10 balls
Fakhar Zaman – c Roy b Mahmood – 26 runs off 8 balls
Imad Wasim – run out (Roy b Bairstow) – 3 runs off 2 balls
Azam Khan – not out – 5 runs off 3 balls
