Pakistan Vs England: Pakistan sets target of 142 runs only

Pakistan Vs England: Pakistan’s ODI campaign against England started on a worrisome note, with the team struggling to post a decent score after losing four early wickets and a slew of poor efforts in between.

It was a great bowling show by Saqib Mahmood and it was good to read his thoughts. England will be thrilled by the way they bowled with their inexperienced unit. Mahmood set the tone very nicely by striking twice in his opening over.

Imam, Babar, and Rizwan were sent packing very early and the cream of the Pakistan batting was removed in a flash.

Fakhar Zaman though chose to bat with a lot of authority and played some extravagant shots. His partnership with Sohaib Maqsood tried to revive the innings but the unfortunate run out of the latter once again put the visitors off the track.

The biggest blow came to them in the form of Fakhar’s wicket and after that, it went downhill. Shadab Khan’s 30 helped them to get close to the 150-run mark but overall, it was a dismal show with the willow for the Men in Green.

It’s a below-par total that Pakistan has managed on the board. They do have a quality bowling attack at their disposal but there are not enough runs on the board.