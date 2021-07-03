Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan VS West Indies Women Match 2nd T20 2021, 2 players fainted

Syeda Mishal IntikhabWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 03:22 pm
Pakistan VS West Indies Women Match 2nd T20 2021, 2 player fainted.

Two West Indies players fainted during the second T20 match between the Pakistan and West Indies women’s teams.

West Indies cricketers Chanel Henry and Chedean Nation fainted during a match in Antigua.

Both women players were taken to hospital after receiving first aid on the ground.

A statement issued by Rick said that the condition of the two women players who were shifted from the ground to the hospital are now better.

On the other hand, the match continued even after the West Indian cricketers fell unconscious on the ground.

The West Indies women’s team won by 7 runs over the Pakistan women under the Dickworth-Lewis system.

The third T20 match between the two teams will be played tomorrow, with the hosts taking a two-wicket lead over the Green Shirts.

On the other hand, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has felicitated Nida Dar on becoming the first Pakistan bowler – across men’s and women’s games – to take 100 T20I wickets.

Nida Dar has gained the achievement in the first of the three T20Is between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women when she dismissed Deandra Dottin in the 10th over of the first innings.

The off-spinner is the fifth bowler in the women’s game to join the 100-T20I wickets club.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “I congratulate Nida Dar on becoming the first-ever Pakistan bowler to record a century of wickets in T20Is.

“This is no mean achievement and is a testimony of the hard work and dedication Nida has put in over the years. Over the last decade, Nida has prospered into an integral part of the national women’s team and has become an inspiration for the next generation of women cricketers.”

