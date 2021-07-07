Pakistani Celebrities pays heart touching tribute to late Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar passed away today morning at the age of 98 in Hinduja Hospital Mumbai. He was suffering from prolonged illness. As per the doctor Jalil Parkar, who was treating him, said, “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am.”

Pakistani showbiz celebrities expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away at the age of 98.

Adnan Siddiqui took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Dilip sahib was an institution in himself. Legend would be an understatement. Thespians don’t die. They live on in their work #dilipkumar”

Shahid Afridi wrote in his Instgarm, “Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.

A huge loss for Yousuf Khan sahib’s fans from KPK to Mumbai and across the globe. He lives on in our hearts. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu sahiba.”

Imran Abbas shares a throwback picture of him with the late Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu and wrote, “I still remember the day you spoke to me and my parents on phone from Mumbai and then invited me to your place and the Eid I spent with you .i was literally awed and spellbound with your presence. I can’t comprehend my feelings of losing an institution ,a legend , the epitome of stardom yet kindness and undoubtedly the biggest star Subcontinent could ever produce , someone who ruled hearts of 3 generations for over more than 7 decades and set the premise of “acting” for generation to come. “KHUDA NIGEHBAAN HO TUMHARA” … Inna Lillahe Wa Ina Elehe Rajeoon. RIP Dilip Sahab.”

Other celebrities also shared their grief on Dilip Kumar’s death.

