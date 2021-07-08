Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan’s economy right on track to sustainable growth: minister

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 02:35 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan Economy

ISLAMABAD: The government had laid solid foundations of the economy to promote long-term sustainable economic growth, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Addressing the launching ceremony of environment-friendly Electric motorbikes, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Khusro Bakhtiar said that the country had to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) only because the foundation of the economy was not laid on solid grounds by the previous governments.

Ever since the incumbent government assumed power, it had its main focus on putting the economy on solid footings, he said, adding: “The country was now on [the] path of sustainable and quality growth.”

The government had to face challenges; however, it was successful in consolidating the economy and putting it on the path of growth, the minister said, adding that currently the reserves were growing, and the current account deficit was manageable, whereas the growth rate was recorded at 4 per cent and would reach 5 per cent during the ongoing fiscal year.

The government had announced auto policy to boost the automobile production in the country, besides announcing incentives for manufacturing electric vehicles for the production of environment-friendly vehicles, he added.

Since ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ was a priority of the government, it would scale up the production of electric vehicles, Bakhtiar said, adding that the launching of electric motorbikes would introduce a new sector in the economy that would ultimately help pace up its growth rate.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Chinese investment in Pakistan to expedite once Covid subsides: adviser
2 mins ago
Chinese investment in Pakistan to expedite once Covid subsides: adviser

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic had restricted the movement of investors, especially from...
Nadia Hussain
10 mins ago
Why Nadia Hussain is winning hearts?

At a big event like the Hum Style Awards, one would expect...
Burhan Wani 5th martyrdom anniversary
14 mins ago
Qureshi Pays Glowing tribute To Burhan Wani On His 5th Martyrdom Anniversary

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), Hurriyat leaders have paid...
34 mins ago
Dubai has opened the world’s deepest diving pool

The deepest indoor diving pool in the world officially opened in Dubai...
Pakistan Terrorism
36 mins ago
Pakistan at forefront of international fight against terrorism: Ambassador Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been at the forefront of the international fight against...
Mir Shakil illegal Plot Allotment Case
40 mins ago
Mir Shakil illegal plot allotment Case: NAB’s Prosecution Attester Reveals Shocking Details

The Accountability Court (AC) has on Thursday (today) heard the illegal plot...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Chinese investment in Pakistan to expedite once Covid subsides: adviser
2 mins ago
Chinese investment in Pakistan to expedite once Covid subsides: adviser

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic had restricted the movement of investors, especially from...
Nadia Hussain
10 mins ago
Why Nadia Hussain is winning hearts?

At a big event like the Hum Style Awards, one would expect...
Burhan Wani 5th martyrdom anniversary
14 mins ago
Qureshi Pays Glowing tribute To Burhan Wani On His 5th Martyrdom Anniversary

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), Hurriyat leaders have paid...
34 mins ago
Dubai has opened the world’s deepest diving pool

The deepest indoor diving pool in the world officially opened in Dubai...