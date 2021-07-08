Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan’s envoy presents credentials to Slovak president

Amir M KhanOur Correspondent

08th Jul, 2021. 04:59 pm
Pakistan Slovak

Pakistan’s Ambassador Aftab Ahmed Khokher, presented his credentials to Slovak Republic President Zuzana Čaputová during an official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

Presenting his credentials, Ambassador Khokher conveyed to President Čaputová the warm greetings of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. He pledged to further strengthen and expand the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Slovak Republic.

There is immense potential for cooperation, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, green economy and higher education, he said, adding that the two countries can also enhance trade and investment linkages.

Ambassador Khokher is currently serving as Ambassador of Pakistan to Austria. He is also Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organisations, which include the International Atomic Energy Agency, UN Industrial Development Organisation, UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the UN Commission on International Trade Law.

His last assignment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad was additional secretary (Americas). He has previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Lebanon, Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva and as Pakistan’s Consul General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

