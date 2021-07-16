Pakistan’s foreign investment jumps 122.4% in FY21

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total inflows of foreign investment registered a significant increase of 122.4 per cent during the fiscal year 2020/21, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

The total foreign investment inflows increased to $4.614 billion during the fiscal year 2020/21, compared with $2.074 billion in the preceding fiscal year, it added.

The foreign public investment registered a phenomenal increase of $2.555 billion during the fiscal year under review, compared with an outflow of $241.3 million in the preceding fiscal year.

The central bank also said other component, i.e., foreign private investment registered a decline of 11.1 per cent to $2.058 billion during the fiscal year 2020/21, compared with $2.315 billion in the preceding fiscal year.

Similarly, the foreign direct investment registered a fall of 29 per cent to reach $1.847 billion for the period July-June 2020/21, compared with $2.597 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

However, the foreign investment in the stock market registered a growth of 175 per cent.

According to the SBP, the inflow of portfolio investment in the capital market increased to $211.5 million during the fiscal year 2020/21, compared with the outflow of $281.70 million in the preceding fiscal year.

The net foreign investments stood at $4.99 billion in the fiscal year 2017/18, which fell to $54.80 million in the subsequent fiscal year.