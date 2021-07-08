Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan’s forex reserves hit record high of $24.41 billion

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 08:47 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
foriegn reserves

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $1.12 billion to hit a record high of $24.415 billion by the week ended July 2, 2021, the central bank reported on Thursday.

Previously the foreign exchange reserves touched the level of $24.14 billion in October 2016.

The foreign exchange of the country stood at $23.297 billion by the week ended June 25, 2021.

The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $1.112 billion to $17.231 billion by the week ended July 2, 2021, compared with $16.119 billion a week ago.

The central bank attributed the increase in foreign exchange reserves to $1 billion received by the government in loan disbursement from China and $440 million from the World Bank.

However, the central bank made debt repayments and other official payments during the period.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the commercial banks witnessed an increase of $6 million to $7.184 billion by the week ended July 2, 2021, compared with $7.178 billion a week ago.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Agriculture
7 mins ago
Agri Transformation Plan to enhance yield, reduce eatables prices: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the Agriculture Transformation...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
25 mins ago
Finance Ministry notifies raise in govt employees’ salary

KARACHI: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday notified the grant of an...
PBoC
29 mins ago
PBoC continues the crackdown on cryptocurrency trade

PBoC continues the crackdown on the cryptocurrency trade. People's Bank of China...
Rupee hits 5-month low against dollar
4 hours ago
Rupee hits 5-month low against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee weakened 41 paisas to touch a five-month low of...
Meezan Bank
5 hours ago
Meezan Bank, NCCPL to develop new Shariah-compliant products

KARACHI: The Meezan Bank has collaborated with the National Clearing Company of...
SSGC LPG
5 hours ago
BOL Exclusive: SSGC plans to import 16,500 tonnes LPG to meet winter demand

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will import at least 11...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Agriculture
7 mins ago
Agri Transformation Plan to enhance yield, reduce eatables prices: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the Agriculture Transformation...
DP World
12 mins ago
DP World agrees to buy Imperial Logistics for $890 million

KARACHI: DP World has entered into a transaction implementation agreement to acquire...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
25 mins ago
Finance Ministry notifies raise in govt employees’ salary

KARACHI: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday notified the grant of an...
PBoC
29 mins ago
PBoC continues the crackdown on cryptocurrency trade

PBoC continues the crackdown on the cryptocurrency trade. People's Bank of China...