People are wondering if this pet rat is starting a restaurant

If you’ve watched the movie Ratatouille, you’ll be familiar with Remy the rat, who works as a chef in a French restaurant. While that was a film, some internet users are speculating if this pet rat, named Olive, is planning to open his own ‘ratstaurant’.

Olive the pet rat is shown in a video published on social media showing off a new trick he’s learned. He stacks bowls neatly in the video, which earns him some nice treats.

The video was shared on the Instagram account ‘shadow_the_rat_s.’ There are other such videos of rats on the page, and this one of Olive is the most recent addition.

“Olive is starting to learn how to stack metal bowls!” says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the video below: