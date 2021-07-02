Double Click 728 x 90
Photos: Aiman khan looks flawless as she gives off Friday vibes to her fans

Raba NoorWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 06:26 pm
Aiman khan

Pakistani actress and social media sensation Aiman Khan, who is considered one of the most beautiful and most-followed celebrities of Pakistan. Her flawless beauty and innocence make Aiman different from others.

Recently, the actress shared adorable photos donning a sky blue outfit as she gives her fans Friday vibes.

Aiman chose to keep her hair in loose curls and complemented her look with beautiful studs, and minimal makeup.

Took to Instagram, the Baandi actress captioned her photos with, “Jumma Mubarak” followed by heart emoji.

Have a look at the photos here:

